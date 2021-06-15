Yellowstone National Park Is Testing Out Driverless Shuttles

Buckle up.

Yellowstone National Park is launching tests of electric vehicles that can operate without drivers.

They unveiled two eight-passenger, cube-shaped vehicles that will be used at Canyon Village.

As part of the test program, park officials explained the vehicles will navigate the parking lot there to provide visitors with free and quick rides to nearby lodging and campsites through August 31.

Yellowstone National Park Testing Out Driverless Shuttles This Summer – See Them in Action https://t.co/HOBF6E7nDg — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) June 15, 2021

Similar vehicles have also been tested in Maryland, Italy, and Berlin.

How likely would you be to hop on a driverless shuttle?