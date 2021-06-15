Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts Have 15 Million Boxes Of Unsold Cookies Due To Pandemic

The Girl Scouts are dealing with an unusual problem this year: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

As coronavirus cut into the spring selling season, many troops were forced to nix their traditional cookie booths.

Normally, about 200 million boxes are sold per year – $800 million worth – which is used for camps and other Girl Scout activities.

Officials are now asking people to buy boxes online through its Hometown Heroes program, which will distribute cookies to health care workers and first responders.

