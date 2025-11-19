Boner of the Day From November 19th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DON’T HAVE TO TAKE OFF YOUR SHOES ANYMORE. I BET IT WAS IN THEIR SHOE.

A Delta flight departing from Portland International Airport was delayed after crew members found that a passenger had successfully carried a meat cleaver through the security screening process. All passengers were subsequently ordered off the plane and had to go through security a second time after staff reported the “hazardous item” to TSA officials. A TSA spokesperson stated that the agency is reviewing the serious incident to determine how it happened and what corrective action, including potential training, will be taken.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, I FOR ONE, FEEL A LOT SAFER BECAUSE THEY GOT THIS GUY OUT OF THE COUNTRY.

A decorated Iraq War veteran, Jose Barco-Chirino, who came to the U.S. as a child and earned a Purple Heart, was deported to Nogales, Mexico after receiving a final removal order. His advocates say he applied for citizenship during deployment, but his paperwork was lost, and they argued he would face danger if sent to Venezuela or Cuba, where he has no ties. Barco-Chirino had served 15 years in prison for attempted murder, after which he was taken into ICE custody and ultimately deported. His removal sparked sharply divided public reactions, with some calling him a hero wronged by the system and others arguing that his criminal conviction justified deportation.

Boner Candidate #3: LEAVE THE WOLVES ALONE.

On October 6, Yellowstone visitors watched in disbelief as a man approached a pack of at least five black wolves in Lamar Valley, getting within 50 feet of the animals. Despite warnings from onlookers, the man continued walking toward the wolves, even waving his arms and eventually using pepper spray when the pack advanced. A video of the encounter, posted on social media, showed the crowd’s concern as the wolves, which were likely curious pups, interacted with the man before retreating. The incident, which occurred during a government shutdown with fewer rangers available, highlighted violations of park rules meant to keep both visitors and wildlife safe, including staying at least 100 yards away from predators.

