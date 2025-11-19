Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from November 19th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 21st:
- The Darkness at The Depot
- Andy Bell at The Marquis Park City
Saturday the 22nd:
Shrek Rave at The Depot
Andy Bell at The Marquis Park City – show 2
Sunday the 23rd:
- Minus The Bear at The Depot
On sale Friday at 9am MT:
- Motley Crue – September 21 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
Gogol Bordello at The Union – February 28
The Devil Wears Prada at The Depot -March 27th
Cory Wong at The Depot – April 18th
Meghan Trainor – August 3rd – Maverik Center
Lamb of God w/ Kublai Khan – The Union -March 27
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link
- 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link
- Bells at Temple Square Holiday Concert 2025 – 11/21-11/22 – Link
- Rock, Gem & Fossil Show at West Jordaan Viridian Center – 11/21-11/23 – Link
Friday the 21st:
Saturday the 22nd:
- The Right One Tour, Spencer Crandall with Trevor Martin at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. New York Rangers at Delta Center – Link
- Tuck O’ the Irish November Drag Brunch at Piper Down Pub – Link
- Milk & Cookies with Santa at City Creek Center – Link
- 2025 Lights On! – Downtown Holiday Lighting Event at the Gateway – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. Kansas State at Eccles Theater – Link
Sunday the 23rd:
- Native American Heritage Month Celebration 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link