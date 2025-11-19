Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from November 19th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 21st:

  • The Darkness at The Depot
  • Andy Bell at The Marquis Park City

Saturday the 22nd:

  • Shrek Rave at The Depot
  • Andy Bell at The Marquis Park City – show 2

Sunday the 23rd:

  • Minus The Bear at The Depot

On sale Friday at 9am MT:

  • Motley Crue – September 21 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Gogol Bordello at The Union – February 28
  • The Devil Wears Prada at The Depot -March 27th
  • Cory Wong at The Depot – April 18th
  • Meghan Trainor – August 3rd – Maverik Center
  • Lamb of God w/ Kublai Khan – The Union -March 27

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link 
  • 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link 
  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link 
  • Bells at Temple Square Holiday Concert 2025 – 11/21-11/22 – Link 
  • Rock, Gem & Fossil Show at West Jordaan Viridian Center – 11/21-11/23 – Link 

Friday the 21st:  

  • Trash Panda at Kilby Court – Link
  • Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 22nd:

  • The Right One Tour, Spencer Crandall with Trevor Martin at The Commonwealth Room – Link
  • Utah Mammoth vs. New York Rangers at Delta Center – Link 
  • Tuck O’ the Irish November Drag Brunch at Piper Down Pub – Link 
  • Milk & Cookies with Santa at City Creek Center – Link 
  • 2025 Lights On! – Downtown Holiday Lighting Event at the Gateway – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs. Kansas State at Eccles Theater – Link 

Sunday the 23rd: 

  • Native American Heritage Month Celebration 2025 at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top