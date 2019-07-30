How Many Of You Are Sexting Naked Pics?

According to a study, Generation Z is sexting like none other. The research done by Match found that nearly 40 percent of 18 to 22 year-olds have sent nude pictures via text. Millennials are also sharing nudes. 37 percent of people aged 23 to 38 say they have also shown some skin texts. Gen X sexters drop to about 25 percent and yes, about 11 percent of Baby Boomers have sexted. This will blow your mind. 3 percent of the Greatest Generation or people over 74 admit to sliding nudies to someone.
