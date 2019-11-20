How To Calculate Your Dog’s Age In Human Years

You’ve heard the expression “they grow up so fast” thrown around regarding kids, but it’s especially truer when it comes to Ol Rover. Scientists at the University of California have come up with a complex formula for calculating a dog’s precise age in human years. But thankfully there’s a calculator. While previously you might have just multiplied by seven, that wouldn’t be accurate since a dog ages much more rapidly in its younger years. The equation is 16 x ln (your dog’s age in human years) + 31, with ln being the natural logarithm of the dog’s real age. For the non-math inclined, that means 1-year-old Fido would celebrate his 31st human birthday. At 2, your doggo is 42.1 years old.

Geneticists digging into the mysteries of aging have developed a new calculation to understand how our canine companions' ages correspond to our own. https://t.co/B3nfsg4ApQ — Smithsonian Magazine (@SmithsonianMag) November 19, 2019