‘Sonic’ Redesign Cost Paramount A Ton Of Money

When Paramount Pictures first dropped its Sonic The Hedgehog trailer earlier this year, fans were not happy and loudly took to social media to decry the look of the beloved video game character. So the studio went back to the drawing board, completely redesigning the blue blur’s face to something more faithful to his origins. It turned out to be a good gamble, with potential moviegoers praising the move. But it didn’t come cheap. While one viral tweet claimed the cost was $35 million, Indie Wire says it’s closer to $5 million. Catch Sonic in theaters this Valentine’s Day, voiced by Ben Schwartz and starring Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.

It cost quite a few gold rings to change Sonic's design for the upcoming film, but nowhere near as much as we initially thought! #SonicNews #SonicMovie #CatchSonichttps://t.co/R6JmQFuTHO pic.twitter.com/Go17UHIh6K — =The Sonic Stadium= (@sonicstadium) November 19, 2019