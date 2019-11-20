Here’s Why You Should Never Print Your Boarding Pass

Jetting off someplace soon? Security experts say fight the urge to print that boarding pass at home and especially don’t post a photo of it to social media. The info contained on your pass is more than enough for hackers to clear out your frequent flyer points and resell them on the black market. Caleb Barlow, president and CEO of cybersecurity consulting firm CynergisTek explains to Forbes how easy the process is for cybercriminals, adding, “You’re probably not watching your miles or points like you would be your bank account.” Charles Henderson of IBM Security cautions travelers to use the airline’s mobile app rather than having a hard copy of your boarding pass.

One only needs the booking reference and name to get info on your flight- both are on the boarding pass so please don’t share them on social media + discard them properly. #Travel #traveltip 👉🏼 https://t.co/NGv1pTemWI — Charl Asuit (@piggynaut) November 20, 2019