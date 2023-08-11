Boner of the Day for August 11th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: BAD, BIKINI-CLAD BUS BEHAVIOR

Two women on a bus in Ocean City, Maryland are said to have caused a disturbance while on the bus. One of the women was said to have spat on four people while the other woman bit someone. Know one knows who these women are, and they were last seen on 131st Street in Ocean City. If anyone has any information regarding these women, they are to contact the proper authorities.

via Mr. Prep

Boner Candidate #2: DON’T HARM THE LICE

A woman in Australia wrote to an advice column in concern for her neighbor. She is concerned because the daughter of the neighbors has head lice, and instead of getting rid of the lice in the proper way, the mother of the young girl is combing them out into the garden. Why you may ask? It’s all because they are vegan. “My seven-year-old daughter is best friends with the girl next door, whose family are vegan. That’s fine; we respect their choice… my problem is that recently this otherwise delightful child was at our house and scratching furiously, and I discovered she was crawling with head lice.”, stated the woman in the column. The columnist wrote back to the woman seeking advice saying that she should take matters into her own hands.

via Mr. Prep

Boner Candidate #3: THIS MUST BE SEX TRAFFICKING

A white mother, Mary MacCarthy, and her biracial daughter were traveling with Southwest Airlines from Bay Area to Denver. Allegedly, an employee of Southwest reported that the mother was trafficking her daughter. Due to this report, upon arrival to the Denver airport, police met MacCarthy and her daughter. They pulled the daughter, who was only 10, away from her mother. They told MacCarthy of the report, and only after she showed identification and confirming the reason for their trip, let her and her daughter go.

via Fox 13