K-Pop Group Covers My Chemical Romance | Listen Now

어머나! A Fusion of Worlds: K-Pop Meets My Chemical Romance

K-Pop and Emo, two seemingly disparate genres, have found common ground. The evidence? South Korean rock group Xdinary Heroes’ fresh rendition of the timeless emo anthem, My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Listen to the original (and the cover below):

Xdinary Heroes: A New Wave of Crossover

Operating under STUDIO J (a subsidiary of JYP Entertainment, the powerhouse behind K-Pop sensations like Twice, Stray Kids, and others), Xdinary Heroes took the stage at their recent “fanmeeting” to perform this iconic rock piece.

Fanmeetings: More Than Just Music

For those scratching their heads at the term “fanmeeting,” it’s more than a mere concert. It’s a celebration with musical performances and engaging activities like games and Q&A sessions with fans.

Xdinary Heroes, known for their original songs, also dabble in cover tracks. Their repertoire includes covers of other significant bands with emo connections, a fact that we’ll delve into later.

My Chemical Romance Legacy: The Black Parade

My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” hails from their 2006 platinum-certified album The Black Parade. A classic that transcends the rock genre, its influence is felt far and wide.

Xdinary Heroes: A Fresh Face in Music

Debuting in December 2021, Xdinary Heroes consists of six members (Jooyeon, O.de, Gaon, Jun Han, Jungsu, Gu-nil) aged between 20 and 25. Their performance, available in full below, has earned K-Pop and rock enthusiasts accolades.

