Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 11th, 2023

Artsies

• Jules • Whimsical space-alien comedy • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

A man lives in a small town in Pennsylvania, and one day his life his turned upside down when a UFO and its inhabitant crash onto his property. via IMDb

Director : Marc Turtletaub

Starring: Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters

• Afire • German comedy-drama-romance • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A young group of friends staying in a seaside home are surrounded by a forest on fire. via IMDb

Director: Christian Petzold

Stars: Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Enno Trebs

Fartsies

• The Last Voyage of the Demeter • old-school monster movie • theaters • 3 stars

A ship crew sailing to England finds their cargo may be more than it seems. via IMDb

Director: André Øvredal

Starring: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham

Next week:

• Blue Beetle

• Strays

• Passages