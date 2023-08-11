Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 11th, 2023

Artsies
• Jules • Whimsical space-alien comedy • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
A man lives in a small town in Pennsylvania, and one day his life his turned upside down when a UFO and its inhabitant crash onto his property. via IMDb
Marc Turtletaub
Starring: Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters
• Afire • German comedy-drama-romance • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
A young group of friends staying in a seaside home are surrounded by a forest on fire. via IMDb
Christian Petzold
Stars: Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Enno Trebs
Fartsies
• The Last Voyage of the Demeter • old-school monster movie • theaters • 3 stars
A ship crew sailing to England finds their cargo may be more than it seems. via IMDb
André Øvredal
Starring: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham
Next week:
• Blue Beetle
• Strays
• Passages