Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 11th, 2023

                                                         Artsies

 • Jules • Whimsical space-alien comedy • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

A man lives in a small town in Pennsylvania, and one day his life his turned upside down when a UFO and its inhabitant crash onto his property. via IMDb

Director : Marc Turtletaub

Starring: Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Zoe Winters

 

 • Afire • German comedy-drama-romance • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A young group of friends staying in a seaside home are surrounded by a forest on fire. via IMDb

Director: Christian Petzold

Stars: Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer, Enno Trebs

 

                                                                 Fartsies

 • The Last Voyage of the Demeter • old-school monster movie • theaters • 3 stars

A ship crew sailing to England finds their cargo may be more than it seems. via IMDb

Director: André Øvredal

Starring: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham

 

 

 

Next week:

 • Blue Beetle

 • Strays

 • Passages

