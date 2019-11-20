Life

“Joker” Sequel In The Works

Even though Joker doesn’t lend itself to a sequel, money talks. With Joker becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, Warner Brothers is planning a second movie. Director Todd Phillips will return and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Joaquin Phoenix will most likely be back as well. Phillips has also been given permission to develop a couple of other DC villains and bring their origin stories to the big screen.

