“Joker” Sequel In The Works

Even though Joker doesn’t lend itself to a sequel, money talks. With Joker becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, Warner Brothers is planning a second movie. Director Todd Phillips will return and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Joaquin Phoenix will most likely be back as well. Phillips has also been given permission to develop a couple of other DC villains and bring their origin stories to the big screen.

A Joker sequel is reportedly in the works with Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips set to return. https://t.co/BjI0PHNIXb pic.twitter.com/ffrlFVZmHs — IGN (@IGN) November 20, 2019