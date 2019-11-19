Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 20th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• 2019 USL Champions Parade and Celebration

Help the Monarch celebrate their championship at J Lynn Crane Park in Herriman at 4 pm, then stick around to meet the players, take photos with the USL Championship trophy, and enjoy music and food trucks! Plus, you can pick up your official Monarchs Champions tee from the RSL Team Store tent!

• Salt Lake City Weekly 30th Annual Best of Utah Party

Who makes the best martini in Salt Lake? Who’s the best weather-caller? Who’s the best shot-caller in Utah? Aside from just celebrating all the besties in Utah you can “taste the BEST food in Utah provided by local eateries, drink the BEST drinks from local breweries, distilleries and wineries and dance to the BEST tunes from local bands and DJs.” That’s a lot of the best!

• Birds and Brew at Tracy Aviary

Have you ever wanted to have a beer while pondering the lives of cranes while staring at one? Me too. This 21-and-over event helps to kick off the “Holiday Giving Season.” Ticket price includes admission, 1 drink ticket, and 1 enrichment making kit so you can make the birds happy, too.

• Northern Utah Dickens Christmas Festival at Salt Lake County Equestrian Park

There’s no putting a lid on it now. You haven’t even had a leftover turkey sandwich and society is already clamoring to get on with trimming trees and figgy pudding. So if you must already celebrate the yule log, head over to Dickfest! Today through Saturday you’ll enjoy “Olde English shops, hundreds of period costumes, carriage rides, one of a kind food, royalty, and the REAL Father Christmas offer a Christmas experience like no other.” And don’t forget to indulge in some of that fine Dicken’s Cider!

• Chelsea Handler at Kingsbury Hall

She smokes weed now. She’ll talk a lot about that. Her new tour, “Life Will Be the Death of Me” arrives at Kingbury Hall. She does it all, TV, best-selling author, and activist.

• 2019 Giant Used Board Game Sale at Utah State Fairpark

Looking for a copy of Crash Canyon or Tornado Rex? Perhaps there is another game you loved in your younger years but can’t find anywhere. Well, this could be your event. “Multiple individuals will be selling literally hundreds of games, mostly used (and in good shape), plus a few open-box with new pieces, and a few more new games.

