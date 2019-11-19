Boner Fight for November 19th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: METH. I’M ON IT.

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem unveiled her state’s new anti-drug campaign on Monday, but many are criticizing the program’s name, “Meth. We’re On It.” The Argus Leader reported that the state spent $449,000 on the program, which includes television advertising, billboards, posters and a website. Noem released a video today where she introduces the campaign. In it, she says “South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate. It impacts every community in our state, and it threatens the success of the next generation” and asks South Dakotans to call a toll-free number to report meth-related behavior or people who need help getting off the drug.” The new campaign is only a part of Noem’s attempt to address South Dakota’s drug program. When she presented her state budget in January, the governor carved out $4.6 million towards anti-methamphetamine efforts. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WELL IF YOU’RE GONNA KILL WOMEN, YOU’LL NEED YOUR GUNS

Wash. — The authorities in the Seattle area came across an alarming photo on social media at the beginning of October. It showed a man holding two AK-47-style rifles. The caption above read: “one ticket for joker please.” With only a couple of days left before the opening of the “Joker” movie, law enforcement agencies scrambled to assess the threat level of the message. As detectives waded through the man’s online history, they encountered additional troubling posts: Charels Donnelly, 23, talked about threatening his mother with a gun and described fantasies about hurting women. “i will shoot any woman any time for any reason,” he posted on Twitter.

Thanks to the state’s fledgling “red flag” law meant to help prevent gun violence, police in Redmond won a temporary court order to seize Mr. Donnelly’s weapons from his home: three handguns and three rifles, including an AK-47-style rifle and its accompanying magazines. Read More