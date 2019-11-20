8-Year-Old Girl Shoots 12-Point Buck

A Mississippi deer hunter just took down a prized 12-point buck. Oh, and did we mention the hunter is an 8-year-old girl? According to her mother, 8-year-old Kate Fortner was in the tree stand doing her homework when the buck came into view. Kate’s mother called it “the biggest deer I’ve ever seen.” But young Kate was more than up to the challenge – after all, she’s been deer hunting for years and bagged her first kill at age 4. Now she tells her mother she wants to hunt mule deer and elk.

Kate Fortner killed her first deer at age four. https://t.co/2sBeZwtD1Y — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) November 19, 2019