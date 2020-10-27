How To Stock Up For The ‘Fall Surge’

COVID-19 cases are already spiking with the cold weather pushing more people indoors. Here’s how to best prepare for the coming ‘fall surge.’

First, make sure you’ve got enough sanitizer and cleaning supplies – hand sanitizer should contain at least 60% alcohol. Soap, disinfectant wipes, and latex gloves are also important for protection.

A well-stocked medicine cabinet is also important – cough drops, decongestants, and fever-reducers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help not only with COVID but other illnesses as well.

Long-lasting food like canned goods, pasta, cereals, peanut butter, and protein bars are good choices.

Health experts have said Covid-19 cases will likely surge this winter. Here’s what you need to have on hand to limit errands and in case of sickness, quarantine or disaster. https://t.co/KJStjdgryd — CNN (@CNN) October 27, 2020

And, of course, entertainment! You don’t want to go stir-crazy cooped up inside, so make sure you’ve got games, movies, or other fun hobbies to keep yourself occupied.

Finally, buy what you need. We are all in this together. You don’t need to buy ALL the Top Ramen, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, etc. Looking out for your neighbors includes helping to make sure we all have what we need to be safe and healthy. For instance…this was me in April in Smith’s so sad because I couldn’t wipe me bum! I was very sad.

What are you stocking up for this winter? Are you concerned we might see grocery store shortages like we had earlier this year?