Researchers Find Coral Reef That’s Taller Than The Empire State Building

Ocean researchers have made a shocking discovery off the Australian coast – a coral reef taller than the Empire State Building.

The massive ocean structure stands over 1,640 feet tall off the coast of Australia. It’s the largest reef discovery in more than 120 years.

A massive coral reef measuring 500 metres has been discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef, making it taller than some of the world's highest skyscrapers! https://t.co/fj0FlQvgfJ — Oceana Canada (@OceanaCAN) October 27, 2020

The reef was discovered by an underwater robot named ‘SuBastian’ – and in a truly 2020 twist, SuBastian’s dive was livestreamed on the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s website.

Ever dream of being a deep sea diver? Would you rather visit the ocean floor or outer space?