Adam Sandler Says His Daughters Get Bored On Movie Sets

Nothing’s more boring for a kid than getting dragged along to their parents’ workplace – even if your dad is a movie star.

Adam Sandler brought his 11 and 14-year-old daughters with him to the set of his new Netflix movie Hubie Halloween – and says they got bored quickly.

Adam appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and said his kids would be begging “How much more?! Please let me leave!” after about an hour.

He said “Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year ‘Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?’

