Idris Elba Teases “Luther” Movie

Idris Elba is talking again about turning his TV show Luther into a movie. Speaking about another project during a press junket, Elba was asked about Luther.
He said, “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”
Luther has given us 5 seasons of entertainment so far.

