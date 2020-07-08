Idris Elba Teases “Luther” Movie

Idris Elba is talking again about turning his TV show Luther into a movie. Speaking about another project during a press junket, Elba was asked about Luther.
He said, “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”
Luther has given us 5 seasons of entertainment so far.
Idris Elba Says ‘Luther’ Movie Is Moving Forward https://t.co/QzO4c65tXf pic.twitter.com/v41eC6HII0
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 8, 2020
