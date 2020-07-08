U.S. Shatters COVID-19 Record

The U.S. has set another somber record with more than 60,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day. Tuesday marked the highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The country’s previous record was set on July 2, when more than 54,000 cases were identified. States including Florida, Arizona, and California have seen massive spikes in the past couple of weeks. Around the world, there are now close to 11 million confirmed cases of the infection.

