Countdown For Disney World Reopening

Walt Disney World in Orlando is still set to reopen on Saturday (July 11), despite Florida dealing with a record-setting surge in coronavirus cases. Governor Ron DeSantis quickly approved Disney’s reopening plans in late May and continues to support this weekend’s reopening. Disney has promised to limit the number of people who enter, do temperature checks at the gate, and require all guests over the age of 2 to wear a face covering.

They’ve also posted videos online to highlight all of the new safety procedures in place. Disney’s theme park chairman said, “The world is changing around us, but we strongly believe that we can open safely and responsibly.” Some Disney goers online expressed their excitement, while others called the move “irresponsible” and “disappointing.” Universal reopened its three Orlando theme parks a month ago. So did SeaWorld Orlando.