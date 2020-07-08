Life

Florida Man Loses Job After Costco Freakout Goes Viral

A Florida man whose facemask-related meltdown inside a Costco went viral has lost his job over the incident. Late last month, the man was caught on video screaming at shoppers after being asked to wear a mask, shouting “I feel threatened” and “put your ****ing phone down.”

The man, since identified as Daniel Maples, has been fired by the insurance firm where he worked, which said in a statement that Maples’ behavior “is in direct conflict with our company values.”

Did Maples deserve to lose his job over this outburst? Have you seen any public ‘meltdowns’ over facemasks?

