Florida Man Loses Job After Costco Freakout Goes Viral

A Florida man whose facemask-related meltdown inside a Costco went viral has lost his job over the incident. Late last month, the man was caught on video screaming at shoppers after being asked to wear a mask, shouting “I feel threatened” and “put your ****ing phone down.”
The man, since identified as Daniel Maples, has been fired by the insurance firm where he worked, which said in a statement that Maples’ behavior “is in direct conflict with our company values.”
A raging mask debate during an incident at a Florida Costco went viral Monday night. The tirade cost a man his job. https://t.co/YKiW2ifxKd pic.twitter.com/EWx1uba35L
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 8, 2020
Did Maples deserve to lose his job over this outburst? Have you seen any public ‘meltdowns’ over facemasks?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.