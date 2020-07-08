Scrabble To Get Rid Of Racial Slurs And Offensive Words

Scrabble is removing over 200 words from its competition dictionary. The North America Scrabble Players Association has done this in the light of Black Lives Matter protests. The NASPA’s official newsletter said, “It is not hard to unlearn 238 words (including inflections), none of which are high-probability, and all of which have offensive meanings that are easy to remember. Top-level players are occasionally called upon to do this already, to prevent offensive words from being broadcast or streamed.”

BREAKING: Hasbro, the maker of Scrabble, says it has come to an agreement with a major Scrabble players association to ban the use of slurs in tournament play.https://t.co/96sQk4BCNT — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) July 8, 2020

The group listed the words but scrambled them for the casual viewer.