Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 17th, 2023

Lace up your running shoes, Sonic Superstars is out now!
  • Another 2D adventure from Sonic the Hedgehog, featuring 4 playable characters
  • Online/local multiplayer is the biggest update to the series, including a new battle mode
  • Out today on everything
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsjOv-_6Fkg

 

The second one is always best, so bring on Spider-Man 2
  • The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom
  • Get ready for more incredible gameplay and an amazing story–already receiving rave reviews
  • Out Friday on PlayStation 5
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fVYKsEmuRo

 

2D is back in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!
  • The first side scrolling Mario game since 2012 definitely looks like an upgrade
  • Venture to the Flower Kingdom to probably fight Bowser or something
  • New powers and abilities, including the mind-melting Wonder Flower
  • Out Friday on Nintendo Switch
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JStAYvbeSHc

 

Don’t dig too deep in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
  • Survival crafting game set after the trilogy as you and other dwarves set out to retake Moria
  • Mine through walls to discover old chambers, passageways, and secrets
  • Mine, craft, build, defend – it’s LotR: Minecraft!
  • Out next Tuesday on PlayStation and PC (delayed on Xbox until next year)
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_7vtrlMN1A

 

Turn on all the lights and boot up some Alan Wake II
  • The Stephen King simulator series gets a survival horror refresh
  • Use your detective skills, a flashlight, and the weakest gun ever made to escape your nightmares
  • Set 13 years after the first game, where the main character has been trapped since
  • Possibly the most perfect October game ever
  • Out next Friday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv4g044SP7s

 

