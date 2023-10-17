Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 17th, 2023

Lace up your running shoes, Sonic Superstars is out now!
- Another 2D adventure from Sonic the Hedgehog, featuring 4 playable characters
- Online/local multiplayer is the biggest update to the series, including a new battle mode
- Out today on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsjOv-_6Fkg
The second one is always best, so bring on Spider-Man 2
- The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom
- Get ready for more incredible gameplay and an amazing story–already receiving rave reviews
- Out Friday on PlayStation 5
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fVYKsEmuRo
2D is back in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!
- The first side scrolling Mario game since 2012 definitely looks like an upgrade
- Venture to the Flower Kingdom to probably fight Bowser or something
- New powers and abilities, including the mind-melting Wonder Flower
- Out Friday on Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JStAYvbeSHc
Don’t dig too deep in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- Survival crafting game set after the trilogy as you and other dwarves set out to retake Moria
- Mine through walls to discover old chambers, passageways, and secrets
- Mine, craft, build, defend – it’s LotR: Minecraft!
- Out next Tuesday on PlayStation and PC (delayed on Xbox until next year)
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_7vtrlMN1A
Turn on all the lights and boot up some Alan Wake II
- The Stephen King simulator series gets a survival horror refresh
- Use your detective skills, a flashlight, and the weakest gun ever made to escape your nightmares
- Set 13 years after the first game, where the main character has been trapped since
- Possibly the most perfect October game ever
- Out next Friday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv4g044SP7s