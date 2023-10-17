Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for October 17th, 2023

Lace up your running shoes, Sonic Superstars is out now!

Another 2D adventure from Sonic the Hedgehog, featuring 4 playable characters

Online/local multiplayer is the biggest update to the series, including a new battle mode

Out today on everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsjOv-_6Fkg

The second one is always best, so bring on Spider-Man 2

The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom

Get ready for more incredible gameplay and an amazing story–already receiving rave reviews

Out Friday on PlayStation 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fVYKsEmuRo

2D is back in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

The first side scrolling Mario game since 2012 definitely looks like an upgrade

Venture to the Flower Kingdom to probably fight Bowser or something

New powers and abilities, including the mind-melting Wonder Flower

Out Friday on Nintendo Switch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JStAYvbeSHc

Don’t dig too deep in The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Survival crafting game set after the trilogy as you and other dwarves set out to retake Moria

Mine through walls to discover old chambers, passageways, and secrets

Mine, craft, build, defend – it’s LotR: Minecraft!

Out next Tuesday on PlayStation and PC (delayed on Xbox until next year)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_7vtrlMN1A

Turn on all the lights and boot up some Alan Wake II