Boner of the Day for October 17th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: NOBODY WOULD SHARE WEED WITH ME
A man from Florida was fatally stabbed by his friend’s brother, because he would not smoke marijuana with him. A witness was with the victim when they decided to go over to their friends to smoke weed. When they knocked on the door, their friends brother, Joseph McDonald, answered the door. Joseph became infuriated when he wasn’t granted the chance to inhale the thick clouds. When tensions increased rapidly the witness went into the garage where they could still hear the fighting. When officers arrived the victim stumbled outside with blood dripping from the wound to his stomach. Joseph charged with first degree murder after a manhunt led to his arrest.
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS AN UNSECURED BAG OF DOG FECES
A woman from Florida is being charged with battery after smearing dog poop into the face of an elderly man. Kali Robertson, 28, was apprehended Sunday after a heated clash between her, and her elderly neighbor. On the report of a complaint that charges Kali with Battery, she was disturbed that her neighbor Daniel Powell, “would always speak with her while she walked her dog.” Cops stated that Kali took an “unsecured bag of dog feces and pushed it” in Daniel’s face, “leaving feces smeared on his face and the bag on the ground.” An officer noted the feces bags ‘matched those in the defendant’s possession and she ultimately admitted to the battery.”
via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #3: WHEN PUBLISHERS BECOME CENSORS
The publishing house for children’s books, Scholastic, has issued an apology to Asian-American author Maggie Tokuda-Hall after heavily suggested edits to her book “Love in the Library.” A book based on true events, about her grandparents falling in love while imprisoned in an internment camp. Maggie wrote, “They want to sell our suffering, smoothed down and made palatable to the white readers they prioritize, and excuse my language, but absolutely the f–k not.” Scholastic CEO Peter Warwick offered to publish the book without edits. “We don’t want to diminish or in any way minimize the racism that tragically persists against Asian-Americans,” Warwick wrote.
via NY Post