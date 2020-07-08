Pizza Restaurants Are Doing Well During Coronavirus

Pizza restaurants are doing better than most during the pandemic. Marketwatch has been monitoring sales from restaurants during coronavirus. The numbers for pizzerias have grown week over week recently. Chains like Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s are doing better than locally-owned mom and pop pizza places possibly because of the ease of ordering food on the chain’s apps, according to Food & Wine. Dine-In sales have dipped drastically in the last week with many states pulling back on dining room service after COVID case numbers surged across the country.

