United plans to cut 45% of US workforce

Saying that it’s facing the biggest crisis in company history, United Airlines has announced plans to furlough 45% of its US workforce. That’s nearly 36,000 employees. United received funds through the CARES Act’s Payroll Support Program; so, any layoffs would have to wait until Oct. 1. The move follows other cost-cutting measures, including frozen executive pay and hiring freezes, ABC News reports. And 3,700 workers have already volunteered to take separation packages.

October’s planned cuts include 2,250 pilots and more than 15,000 flight attendants.

