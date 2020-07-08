11th Case of Dengue Fever in Florida Keys

As if the new coronavirus wasn’t enough, 11 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in the Florida Keys. The mosquito-borne illness can cause severe muscle ache, fever, and sometimes a rash. Symptoms usually appear within two weeks of being bitten. The latest case is expected to make a full recovery. However, officials are “currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections,” Florida Keys spokeswoman Alison Kerr told The Miami Herald. All 11 cases have been in Key Largo. Eight were confirmed in the last week of June.

