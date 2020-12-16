Life

Ikea’s Latest and Greatest Invention: Tiny Homes

Hopefully, you don’t have to put this together yourself.

Ikea is now selling tiny homes.

The 187-square-foot creation comes with a starting price tag of $47,550.

The compact, eco-friendly home includes solar panels, composting toilets, and an on-demand heated water supply.

You can take a virtual look through a home on Ikea’s website while also picking out furniture or other knickknacks you want for your tiny treasure.

What’s the smallest space you’ve ever lived in – A college dorm? First apartment?

