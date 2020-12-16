Ikea’s Latest and Greatest Invention: Tiny Homes

Hopefully, you don’t have to put this together yourself.
Ikea is now selling tiny homes.
The 187-square-foot creation comes with a starting price tag of $47,550.
Ikea Is Now Selling Tiny Homes and They’re As Stylish As You’d Expect https://t.co/AXMSob8Fr8
— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) December 16, 2020
The compact, eco-friendly home includes solar panels, composting toilets, and an on-demand heated water supply.
You can take a virtual look through a home on Ikea’s website while also picking out furniture or other knickknacks you want for your tiny treasure.
What’s the smallest space you’ve ever lived in – A college dorm? First apartment?
