Life

Pandemic Charity Spree: MacKenzie Scott Gives Away $4.2 Billion

Posted on

Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has announced she’s donated nearly $4.2 billion to charities in the past four months.

In an interview with the Seattle Times, she described the coronavirus pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling.”

In total, 384 organizations will share the massive donation, including food banks, emergency relief funds, employment training, and legal defense funds “that take on institutional discrimination.”

Scott is divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

If you had billions to give away, what are some organizations you would help?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top