Pandemic Charity Spree: MacKenzie Scott Gives Away $4.2 Billion

Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has announced she’s donated nearly $4.2 billion to charities in the past four months.

In an interview with the Seattle Times, she described the coronavirus pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling.”

In total, 384 organizations will share the massive donation, including food banks, emergency relief funds, employment training, and legal defense funds “that take on institutional discrimination.”

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated over $4 billion in last 4 months following divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos https://t.co/ltg8o4nlSB pic.twitter.com/ZqpAAVpF4n — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

Scott is divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

