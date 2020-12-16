Police Report: Parents Face Charges After Renting Party Bus For Child’s 14th Birthday

Parents who rented a party bus for their child’s 14th birthday are facing charges.

Police in Mount Healthy, Ohio says 60 maskless kids were crammed into the vehicle then got into several fights after they were dropped off with no parental supervision at a mall.

Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's birthday, police sayhttps://t.co/DMMgG4Nn57 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) December 16, 2020

One charge stems from violating the state’s coronavirus executive order.

Mount Healthy Police released a statement saying in part, “Parents, it is your responsibility to manage your children.”

