What Food And Drink Are Best For Your Brain

This should help you feel less guilty about all of that red wine and cheese you’ve had during the pandemic.

A new study from Iowa State University and reported by Science Daily found wine and cheese could protect against cognitive decline.

Researchers found that cheese was most likely to thwart cognitive decline as participants got older.

According to research that Iowa State University published in November 2020, wine and cheese could protect against cognitive decline. #ShopEaseLife #WineAndCheese #CognitiveDecline

Find out more:https://t.co/8khdlgiP9K pic.twitter.com/Y1xZMjIYmA — ShopEase (@ShopEase2020) December 16, 2020

The finding also showed that daily red wine consumption boosted brain function.

What’s been your “go-to” comfort beverage and food during the pandemic?