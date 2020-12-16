Life

What Food And Drink Are Best For Your Brain

Posted on

This should help you feel less guilty about all of that red wine and cheese you’ve had during the pandemic.

A new study from Iowa State University and reported by Science Daily found wine and cheese could protect against cognitive decline.

Researchers found that cheese was most likely to thwart cognitive decline as participants got older.

The finding also showed that daily red wine consumption boosted brain function.

What’s been your “go-to” comfort beverage and food during the pandemic?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top