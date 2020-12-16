Greatest Goodies: The Most Popular Christmas Treats In Every State

Let’s see how your favorite holiday sweet treats stack up against other states.

The site Zippia conducted a cross-country survey of each state’s most popular Christmas goodies.

Here are a few highlights:

California & Texas — Peppermint chocolate chip cookies

Oklahoma — Cheesecake

Wyoming — Eggnog

Mississippi — Red velvet cake

Kentucky — Pudding

North Dakota — Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oregon — Peppermint Bark

South Carolina — Good Old Fruitcake

