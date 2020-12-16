Greatest Goodies: The Most Popular Christmas Treats In Every State

Let’s see how your favorite holiday sweet treats stack up against other states.
The site Zippia conducted a cross-country survey of each state’s most popular Christmas goodies.
Here are a few highlights:
- California & Texas — Peppermint chocolate chip cookies
- Oklahoma — Cheesecake
- Wyoming — Eggnog
- Mississippi — Red velvet cake
- Kentucky — Pudding
- North Dakota — Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Oregon — Peppermint Bark
- South Carolina — Good Old Fruitcake
These are the most popular Christmas treats in each state, according to https://t.co/P9Ukcy0Ym5. How do they rank in your book? https://t.co/u2JvefrV30 pic.twitter.com/yEYylDuWU4
— WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) December 8, 2020
What’s one treat that comes around every holiday season that you can’t stand?
