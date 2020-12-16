Tom Cruise Rips Into ‘Mission Impossible’ Movie Crew

Tom Cruise went absolutely ballistic and the audio was caught on tape.
Tom Cruise is filming Mission Impossible 7 in the U.K when he saw two crew members not social distancing around a monitor.
Tom let every f-bomb and mf-bomb in the book fly.
He let it be known they were under pressure from both Hollywood and insurance companies backing the movie to safely pull off filming a blockbuster movie in multiple countries.
As first reported by The Sun, after #TomCruise saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen, he told the crew: “If I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone.” pic.twitter.com/dEh4ZifwgA
He also said there would be no apology.
Was Tom justified in how he handled the situation?
