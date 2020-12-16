Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O Hospitalized While Filming ‘Jackass 4’

Jackass stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O were hospitalized just a few days into the filming of Jackass 4.
According to costar Bam Margera, the actors were injured while “jumping on a full-speed treadmill” while holding a tuba.
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 15, 2020
Knoxville is currently 49 years old and Steve-O is 46. It’s been ten years since the last Jackass movie, 2010’s Jackass 3-D.
Considering their age, should the cast of Jackass hang it up? Is the series still entertaining, or just sad at this point?
