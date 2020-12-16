Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles

Honda has announced a massive recall of more than 1.4 million vehicles over multiple issues.
737,000 Honda Accords built between 2018 and 2020 are being recalled for a software glitch that can interfere with turn signals, windshield wipers, and the rear camera.
268,000 Honda CR-Vs built between 2002 and 2006 are being recalled over a faulty window switch that can potentially start an electrical fire if it gets wet.
Finally, 430,000 vehicles are being recalled for a driveshaft issue, including the Civic Hybrid, Fit, Accord, and Acura ILX.
All affected owners will be notified in January.
