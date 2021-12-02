Important Deadlines for Holiday Deliveries

The holiday season is in full swing and that means consumers will need to watch deadlines to be sure to get any packages by December 25.

The last day to mail out gifts for ground delivery via the United States Postal Service is December 15.

The same date applies for FedEx packages sent through ground and home delivery, though December 9 is the deadline for anything needing freight delivery.

Retailers across the U.S. are urging customers to finish their holiday shopping early this year, as supply chain issues and other shortages are posing a concern for many hot products on this year's shopping lists. https://t.co/7uNQY9bP7Q — NPR (@NPR) December 2, 2021

UPS, meanwhile, is urging customers to get their packages sent out by December 21 if they want any gifts to make it by December 25.

Have you already done all of your holiday shopping? Do you ship any gifts for the holidays?