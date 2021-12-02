There were plenty of video games to be excited about in 2021, but also many that turned out to be big flops.

GameRant.com just came out with its list of the 10 Most Disappointing Games Of 2021.

In no particular order, here’s what they came up with:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Back 4 Blood

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 2042

Biomutant

Destruction AllStars

Diablo 2: Resurrected

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

Outriders

Do you agree with the list? Which game – for you – stands out as the most disappointing?