There were plenty of video games to be excited about in 2021, but also many that turned out to be big flops.
GameRant.com just came out with its list of the 10 Most Disappointing Games Of 2021.
In no particular order, here’s what they came up with:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Back 4 Blood
- Balan Wonderworld
- Battlefield 2042
- Biomutant
- Destruction AllStars
- Diablo 2: Resurrected
- Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition
- Outriders
Do you agree with the list? Which game – for you – stands out as the most disappointing?
