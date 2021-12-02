In Denmark, A Snowstorm Turned Into A Sleepover At IKEA

This could be kind of fun (as long as you don’t have to assemble any furniture).

In northern Denmark, an IKEA showroom turned into a makeshift hotel for six customers and 24 employees who got stranded overnight by a wicked snowstorm.

Yes, they got to sleep in the display beds.

Store manager Peter Elmose joked that the customers could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try.”

In northern Denmark, an IKEA showroom turned into a vast bedroom. https://t.co/HQqHawqUR8 — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2021

Elmose said everyone got along “super-well” and they made most of the adventure, watching TV and eating lots of food.

He added, “It’s much better than sleeping in one’s car.”

If you got stranded and had to pick a store to spend the night in — what would you pick?