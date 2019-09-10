In the New Game of Monopoly, Women Make More Than Men

Women got a little closer to world takeover thanks to Hasbro’s new “Ms. Monopoly” game. The new take on the classic Monopoly board game celebrates women’s empowerment by allowing female players to collect $240 after passing go, males will collect $200, giving women and girls an advantage in the game. Jail, luxury tax, and chance cards will still remain the same but instead of buying properties, players will invest in women’s inventions such as chocolate chip cookies and Wi-Fi. “Ms. Monopoly” features a female mascot and will be available for pre-order starting September 10th. What do you think of “Ms. Monopoly?” Hasbro came under fire after it’s the release of “Monopoly socialism” do you think the new game will make people forget about Hasbro’s unique take on socialism?

HASBRO Announces MS. MONOPOLY To Celebrate Women Trailblazers – https://t.co/Qh5F84M4nz pic.twitter.com/6RJCrEMMLI — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 10, 2019