Vans Launching “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Sneakers

Thanks to Vans, your favorite movie characters continue to appear on sneakers, with Mickey Mouse and Harry Potter recently immortalized in footwear. On Monday, the apparel giant announced that Jack Skellington and the rest of The Nightmare Before Christmas crew would be coming to a shoe near you soon. While details and a release date info is scant, Vans is letting fans stay in the loop with a signup page at their website. The only hint given is an animation of Skellington’s pet ghost dog, Zero, in the Instagram teaser video, so minds can race on what the brand is cooking up.

The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans coming soon. https://t.co/s62jkXhXR1 pic.twitter.com/8MNiJktLtV — Vans (@VANS_66) September 9, 2019