Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of September 11th

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Gallivan Center

The American Cancer Society’s Big Gig with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is an “annual fundraising event will bring together 1,000 guests, comprised of corporate leaders, influencers and distinguished individuals. The Big Gig is a great opportunity for the community to learn more about the mission of the Society, what is being done here locally and how we can make a greater impact on the mission and the lives of those on their cancer journey.”

• 20th Anniversary Screening of SLC Punk at the Rose Wagner Theatre

The Utah Film Center will be screening a 35mm print of SLC Punk for free to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director.

• Utah State Fair

Superheroes aren’t your thing? How about deep-fried everything, farm animals, butter sculptures, demolition derby, jousting, more deep-fried food, some rides, the giant slide, art, and more! Well, the Utah State Fair runs through the 15th, so you’ve got time.

• 9th and 9th Street Festival

I used to live in this neighborhood and I loved it. I have lived in just about every neighborhood in the Salt Lake Valley and this was my favorite, but then I remembered that I am a radio announcer and I really couldn’t afford it. That won’t stop me from attending their little party, though. It’s their 27th year throwing this get-together where you can enjoy art, food, music, and lovely people. It’s just a really nice time, ya know?

• Festa Italiana at The Gateway

People hate carbs these days…and gluten. Do you know who doesn’t care? Italians. They don’t care because their food is delicious, so if you’re going to head down and bitch about what the pasta is made of, just don’t go. That’s me saying that. Not them. This event goes today and tomorrow at The Gateway. In their words, “During the two-day festival, highlights include live Italian entertainment from Italy and around the world. Also enjoy, local food booths highlighting the regions of Italian cuisine, Italian wine, arts & crafts, historical displays, live raffles, exotic Italian cars and much more.” This delicious thing runs through tomorrow.

• SLC VegFest 2019 at Library Square

If you are one of the people that I described above, this is the festival for you. That being said, I love animals and I think about not eating them all the time. I make it for about a week and then Taco Tuesday rolls around and the tacos are the same without meat. Perhaps impossible and lab-grown meats will change that. I would rather like not eating animals.

• Salt Lake City Out of the Darkness Walk

I just finished reading the latest book from Johann Hari called Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions. There is a lot of controversial information about depression and suicide in there and lot of new ideas. Some of which I think we really have to look at and try in real-world situations because whatever we are doing now just isn’t having enough impact and we need to talk about this more and relate more to one another – especially as the quality of life deteriorates or becomes more difficult for a lot of us through no fault of our own or a bump in the road. That’s why this walk is important – we get to meet people who are dealing with this, have dealt with it, or know someone who has or is. We really hope you can make it out to Liberty Park with us and walk with us. Registration starts at 9 am.

• Incubus at The Complex

20 years since “Make Yourself.” It was a good record and you should go see these nice, young men play it.

• Of Monsters and Men at Ogden Amphitheatre

Hey, punk! It’s the second to last Ogden Twilight before the world ends. You better get as much live alterna-folk rock in before you stand judge at the pearly gates. This is a great show to go to if you couldn’t afford Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge this year. Also, their new album, “Fever Dream” is actually really good and not just all folky. I promise.

• Melvins at Urban Lounge

Kurt Cobain loved them and Tool used to take them on tour. What more do you need to know?

