Infamous ‘French Spider-Man’ Strikes Again In Hong Kong

Alain Robert, the infamous ‘French Spider-Man’ known for scaling the world’s tallest skyscrapers, is at it again. On Friday, Robert climbed the side of Cheung Kong Centre in Hong Kong to unfurl a ‘peace banner’ calling for an end to the recent clashes between police and protesters. However, things didn’t end so peacefully for Robert, who was arrested shortly after he returned to the ground.

