Boner of the Day for June 25th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: THE MAN KNOWS HIS AUDIENCE, DOESN’T HE.
Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president back on the 1990’s, recently said in an interview that Donald Trump joked in the past about Nazi ovens in front of executives that happened to be Jewish. “And he looked at a couple of our executives who happen to be Jewish, and he said ‘Watch out for this guy, he sort of remembers the ovens,’ you know, and then smiled,” said Res. The comment was in reference to a young German man who was a new hire.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: IF I PAINT THE CAR, THEY WILL NEVER CATCH ME.
In France, an unnamed man has been accused of, and finally admitted to, speeding at about 116 miles an hour in a 50 miles per hour zone. Police had seen the car, which was a bright green Porsche, and tried to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop. However, the car is so unique, it was easy to find who the owner was without the license plate. When the driver was found, however, the Porsche was now gray, and the man said he had a flat the day of the speeding. With closer investigation, it was found the car had been painted.
via Oddity Central
Boner Candidate #3: DISCOUNT BOTOX.
Florida woman, Lina Gutierrez-Farfan, has been arrested and is being charged for giving Botox to people in a parking lot. Gutierrez was reported after someone she had injected with Botox complained that he had a painful lump on his forehead after receiving the Botox. Gutierrez has been charged with practicing healthcare while being unlicensed, as well as having prescription drugs.
via Independent