Tech Talk with JD for June 25th, 2024

Get caught up on what was announced at the Xbox Showcase
Let’s talk about the Nintendo Direct
Enhance your gardening with Shademap!
  • Enter an address to see where the shade will be throughout the day
  • Use the slider to view the shade on any given time/day of the year
  • https://shademap.app
