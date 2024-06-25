Tech Talk with JD for June 25th, 2024

Get caught up on what was announced at the Xbox Showcase

Gears of War E-Day Travel back to the origins of the world of Gears of War Battle subterranean monsters through the first days of the apocalypse Out next year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC20gLfUHeA

Doom: The Dark Ages Grab your boomstick and travel back to the middle ages to battle demons and hellspawn Out next year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGVt6zaTXAw



Let’s talk about the Nintendo Direct

Mario and Luigi Brothership Work together with a partner to solve puzzles and reach new heights Mini games, turn based battles, etc. Out this November https://youtu.be/s5I3DcapElQ?feature=shared

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Finally play as the titular Zelda as you seek to rescue Link from a mysterious darkness Use your magical staff to construct items and summon friendly monsters to fight for you Out this September https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RTrH2erPE

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond A sequel we’ve been waiting for since 2007 Out sometime next year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMAgmdR8jwU



