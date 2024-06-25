Tech Talk with JD for June 25th, 2024

Get caught up on what was announced at the Xbox Showcase
- Gears of War E-Day
- Travel back to the origins of the world of Gears of War
- Battle subterranean monsters through the first days of the apocalypse
- Out next year
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC20gLfUHeA
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Grab your boomstick and travel back to the middle ages to battle demons and hellspawn
- Out next year
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGVt6zaTXAw
Let’s talk about the Nintendo Direct
- Mario and Luigi Brothership
- Work together with a partner to solve puzzles and reach new heights
- Mini games, turn based battles, etc.
- Out this November
- https://youtu.be/s5I3DcapElQ?feature=shared
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Finally play as the titular Zelda as you seek to rescue Link from a mysterious darkness
- Use your magical staff to construct items and summon friendly monsters to fight for you
- Out this September
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RTrH2erPE
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- A sequel we’ve been waiting for since 2007
- Out sometime next year
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMAgmdR8jwU
Enhance your gardening with Shademap!
- Enter an address to see where the shade will be throughout the day
- Use the slider to view the shade on any given time/day of the year
- https://shademap.app