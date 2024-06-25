Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 6.25.2024

Practical Tips for Healthy Aging

If we are lucky enough, aging is inevitable, we often associate aging with lower quality of life and poor health and are told the only ways to age gracefully are expensive supplements and ice baths. While these things might aid in our overall wellbeing they are not required for healthy aging. These simple tips can help us to stay healthy and happy throughout the span of our lives.

Embrace moderation. Most things in excess can lead to poor health outcomes. Indulging sparingly in the things we love can support overall happiness and life satisfaction. Moderation is especially key for things like alcohol and sun exposure. Embracing moderation can lead to a more balanced and happy life.

Move more and focus on preserving muscle. As we age, we begin to lose some of our muscle mass, this is due both to biological factors and a decreased focus on movement. Do your best to move your body regularly and include muscle building activities when possible.

Consistently eat a wide variety of healthy foods. A variety of fruits and vegetables. Lean protein from plants/animals. High quality carbs such as beans legumes, and whole grains. Fibrous fats from nuts, seeds, and olive oil. Focus on building a pattern of healthy eating.

Focus on high quality sleep. oThe ideal sleep window for most adults is 7-8 hours, with consistent sleep and wake times. If you struggle with sleep try to develop a sleep ritual to help you wind down at the end of each day.

Deepen your human connections. Good relationships keep us healthier, happier, and have even been shown to extend lifespan. One study showed that relationship satisfaction in earlier life led to increased cognitive function in later life. Reach out to those you care most about and keep the relationships thriving.



No matter your age, it’s not too late to start making some healthy changes. Embracing healthy aging can help you to maintain vitality and independence for many years of your life. These habits can help to add years to your life and life to your years.

https://www.precisionnutrition.com/healthy-aging-strategies-pnc?utm_source=marketingcloud&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=061524-VAL-BTH-PNC-LeadGen-HealthyAging-BCAST