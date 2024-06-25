News

Radio From Hell | 6.25.2024

Posted on

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with  some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine, then we have a new Utah Word of the Day. After that, we award Boner of the Day and talk about morning radio shows and radio. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and of course, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch  above or listen below!!!

