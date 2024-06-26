Boner of the Day for June 26th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: THERE IT IS, THE BEGINNING OF THE PHIL LYMAN MAGA WHINE.
Yesterday was the last day to vote in the primary elections in Utah, and many people showed up to either vote in person or mailed in their ballots. Governor Spencer Cox is running for reelection, and Phil Lyman is running against Cox. Even though ballots haven’t been counted, when last checked yesterday, Cox was 56.57% ahead and Lyman was 41.01%, Cox being declared the winner by the press. “I’m not going to concede tonight,” said Lyman. “I told everybody at the debates that I would not concede until we verified the results in the election, and I think that’s a fair request,” he continued. Lyman is now also suing Cox’s campaign for the signatures Cox needed to be able to get on the ballot, claiming they aren’t valid.
Boner Candidate #2: IT DOESN’T TASTE LIKE BOOB.
In Barcelona, Spain, Nuria Blanco, an internet influencer, posted a video of herself drinking her best friend’s breast milk. “It was literally something I had to check off my list,” said Blanco. After taking a sip of the breast milk on camera, Blanco said, “Girl, it’s good, it doesn’t taste like boob.” Many people who viewed the video didn’t take highly to it, saying things like,”I miss my life from 20 seconds ago.”
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: MORRO BEACH IS LIKE A ZOO…AND THE WATER IS LIKE A ZOO’S BATHROOM.
Morro Beach, California is known for its water sports and recreation, but that is being put on hold after a sewer main broke and released 7,600 gallons of raw sewage into the water. People in a 100-mile radius have been advised to stay out of the water and at least 50 yards away from the water while cleanup and repair happens. However, the effects aren’t thought to be long term and it will be resolved shortly.
via SF Gate