Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.26.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 28th:
- Pride Prom Friday at The Depot
Saturday the 29th:
- Hannah Montana Night at The Depot 18+
- Kevin James at the Delta Center
- New Kids on The Block w/Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Sunday the 30th:
- bktherula Sunday, June 30 at Kilby Court
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Soul Coughing – September 20 at The Depot
- Coin – February 9 at The Great Saltair
- Wage War – October 18 at The Complex
- Dying Fetus and Black Dahlia Murder – October 10 at The Complex
- Amigo the Devil – November 23 at The Depot
- Andrew Schulz – October 26 at Kingsbury Hall
- Imagine Dragons – October 15 – Utah First 3rd show
On sale Monday, July 1 at 10am – livenation.com
- Post Malone – Utah First – Sep 8
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: The Love Witch and The Blair Witch Project
- Sugar House PRIDE – all weekend – Link
- Utah Arts Festival 2024 – all weekend – Link
- 2024 SLC Pride Festival at the Gateway – all weekend – Link
Friday the 28th:
- Murder By Death with Wildermiss at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Lamont Landers with Ryan Innes at The State Room – Link
- 2nd Annual Native Excellence Gala at the U – Link
Saturday the 29th:
- The Magic of Queen at Sandy Amphitheater – Link
- 2024 Taylorsville Dayzz 5K and Kids Run – Link
- ADC Celtic Celebration 2024: Year of the Dragon – Link
- Utah Royals vs Portland Thorns at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 30th:
- Theo Von: Return Of The Rat at Maverik Center – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link