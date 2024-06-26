Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.26.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 28th:

Pride Prom Friday at The Depot

Saturday the 29th:

Hannah Montana Night at The Depot 18+

Kevin James at the Delta Center

New Kids on The Block w/Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sunday the 30th:

bktherula Sunday, June 30 at Kilby Court

On sale Friday at 10am:

Soul Coughing – September 20 at The Depot

Coin – February 9 at The Great Saltair

Wage War – October 18 at The Complex

Dying Fetus and Black Dahlia Murder – October 10 at The Complex

Amigo the Devil – November 23 at The Depot

Andrew Schulz – October 26 at Kingsbury Hall

Imagine Dragons – October 15 – Utah First 3rd show

Post Malone – Utah First – Sep 8

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: The Love Witch and The Blair Witch Project

Sugar House PRIDE – all weekend – Link

Utah Arts Festival 2024 – all weekend – Link

2024 SLC Pride Festival at the Gateway – all weekend – Link

Murder By Death with Wildermiss at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Lamont Landers with Ryan Innes at The State Room – Link

2nd Annual Native Excellence Gala at the U – Link

The Magic of Queen at Sandy Amphitheater – Link

2024 Taylorsville Dayzz 5K and Kids Run – Link

ADC Celtic Celebration 2024: Year of the Dragon – Link

Utah Royals vs Portland Thorns at America First Fields – Link

Theo Von: Return Of The Rat at Maverik Center – Link

Farmers Markets