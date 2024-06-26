News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.26.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 28th: 

  • Pride Prom Friday at The Depot

Saturday the 29th:  

  • Hannah Montana Night at The Depot 18+
  • Kevin James at the Delta Center
  • New Kids on The Block w/Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sunday the 30th: 

  • bktherula Sunday, June 30 at Kilby Court

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Soul Coughing – September 20 at The Depot
  • Coin – February 9 at The Great Saltair
  • Wage War – October 18 at The Complex
  • Dying Fetus and Black Dahlia Murder – October 10 at The Complex
  • Amigo the Devil – November 23 at The Depot
  • Andrew Schulz – October 26 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Imagine Dragons – October 15 – Utah First 3rd show

On sale Monday, July 1 at 10am – livenation.com

  • Post Malone – Utah First – Sep 8

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: The Love Witch and The Blair Witch Project
  • Sugar House PRIDE – all weekend – Link 
  • Utah Arts Festival 2024 – all weekend – Link 
  • 2024 SLC Pride Festival at the Gateway – all weekend – Link 

Friday the 28th: 

  • Murder By Death with Wildermiss at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Lamont Landers with Ryan Innes at The State Room – Link 
  • 2nd Annual Native Excellence Gala at the U – Link 

Saturday the 29th: 

  • The Magic of Queen at Sandy Amphitheater – Link 
  • 2024 Taylorsville Dayzz 5K and Kids Run – Link 
  • ADC Celtic Celebration 2024: Year of the Dragon – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Portland Thorns at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 30th: 

  • Theo Von: Return Of The Rat at Maverik Center – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
