Boner of the Day for May 24th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: The Hill We Climb

School officials at Miami-Dade County, Florida were completely owned by poet Amanda Gorman on how the schoolboards have banned the speech she read at President Joe Biden’s 2020 inauguration from being read in schools. The book production of her speech will not be allowed to be read by or for students under the middle school level. This all happened after only one parent complained to the school about this book being present in class. The production company is working with others to fight book restrictions with a lawsuit but I don’t think it will be going very far.

via USA Today

Boner Candidate #2: How ‘Bout We Don’t Target Shoot Near the Day Care, Spanish Fork?

An unnamed TWO YEAR OLD was stuck by a stray bullet while he was outside with his teachers at his daycare. We’ve heard many stories of shootings occurring in schools but this is now becoming concerning in regards to our children before they even enter the public school system. The Boy was brought to the hospital and then transferred to the Primary Children’s Hospital where he has been reported as being in stable condition.

In a news release Spanish Fork police said a meaningful (Sarcasm) response: “It appears this was a tragic accident,” The bullet came from a field nearby where people must have been target shooting.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: If You Can’t Say ‘blanket’ in English You Can’t Have One”

The flag carrier airline of Hong Kong “Cathay Pacific” has been in the headlines this week after a video emerged of three flight attendants bereding and mocking passengers’ lack of fluency in English. Chinese passengers made a simple request asking for a blanket. Because of the language barrier they ended up asking for a “carpet.” This discrepancy was apparently hilarious to the three flight attendants who said “If you cannot say blanket in English, you cannot have it.” The ridicule was captured on camera and has since gone viral calling out these employees and bringing attention to the incident to their employers. The three flight employees have since been fired as a result of this.

via MSN